NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $2.37 Million Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Cabot as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cabot during the third quarter valued at $124,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cabot by 23.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Cabot during the third quarter valued at $214,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CBT opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. On average, analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cabot from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

