NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes $2.42 Million Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 301,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.07% of Equitrans Midstream at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $7.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 2.23. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.46.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

