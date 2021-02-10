NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Takes Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.05% of WD-40 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 50.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the third quarter worth $109,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $329.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 74.97 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $332.84.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $383,260.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

