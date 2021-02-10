Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,837 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Norbord were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norbord in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norbord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Norbord in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norbord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norbord in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OSB opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.41. Norbord Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $46.12.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Norbord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Norbord from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Norbord from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Norbord from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

