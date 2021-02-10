Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Acquired by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,530 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 8,491.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In other news, COO Ken Worzel sold 9,772 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total transaction of $312,313.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,275.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 15,947 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $576,005.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JWN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

NYSE JWN traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.53. The company had a trading volume of 77,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,526,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 77.24%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.