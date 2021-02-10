Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Gap Up to $0.76

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.76, but opened at $0.88. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 788,503 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NAK shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.70 to $1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $3.25 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.61.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.44. The stock has a market cap of $448.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAK. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,340 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 82,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 151,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.01% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

