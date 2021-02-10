Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Shares Gap Up to $0.95

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.95, but opened at $1.11. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 1,326,706 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from C$1.70 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$565.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The mining company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Northern Dynasty Minerals news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$94,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,437,664 shares in the company, valued at C$2,291,647.93. Also, Director Christian Milau sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.17, for a total transaction of C$82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,647.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 620,000 shares of company stock valued at $192,910.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM)

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

