Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.17

Shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.17 and traded as high as $36.07. Northrim BanCorp shares last traded at $35.74, with a volume of 28,051 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17. The stock has a market cap of $223.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director John C. Swalling acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,983.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Wight sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $65,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 529.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrim BanCorp in the third quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 9.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

