Nottingham Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,925 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.56. 132,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,274,844. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.99. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $67.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.