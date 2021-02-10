Nottingham Advisors Inc. Sells 711,451 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nottingham Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 811,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 711,451 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 2.1% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $14,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 768,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,930,000 after buying an additional 68,194 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,284,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,293,000 after buying an additional 33,859 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 693,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,566,000 after buying an additional 24,824 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,194,000. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.56. 738,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,375,111. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.82.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

