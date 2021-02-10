Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 9,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 81,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS opened at $91.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $209.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.28.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 38.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

