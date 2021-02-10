NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.40.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on NovoCure from $110.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $84.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 207,910 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.39, for a total value of $32,722,954.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,466,777.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 2,484 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total value of $389,267.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,628.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,708 shares of company stock worth $44,534,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 2.1% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in NovoCure by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in NovoCure by 150.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $187.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 984.42 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.64 and its 200 day moving average is $126.16. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and NovoTTF-100L, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

