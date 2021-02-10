NOW (DNOW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DNOW opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.14. NOW has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $10.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75.

Get NOW alerts:

DNOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Stephens began coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.