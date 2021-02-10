NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $302.60 Million

Brokerages expect NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to announce $302.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $299.60 million and the highest is $307.00 million. NOW reported sales of $639.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NOW.

DNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stephens began coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of NOW by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNOW stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.14. NOW has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $10.47.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

