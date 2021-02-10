NOW Token Price Tops $0.0297 on Exchanges (NOW)

NOW Token (CURRENCY:NOW) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. NOW Token has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $19,362.00 worth of NOW Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOW Token token can now be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NOW Token has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NOW Token Profile

NOW Token’s total supply is 199,763,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,894,980 tokens. NOW Token’s official Twitter account is @ChangeNOW_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NOW Token is changenow.io . NOW Token’s official message board is medium.com/@changenow_io

According to CryptoCompare, “ChangeNOW platform provides users with simple and convenient crypto swaps of more than 160 cryptos and offers an open access API with two flows, a fixed rate flow and a standard one, which is already used by many prominent partners. Besides, there’s a payment processing solution, a Lightning Network node, and token swap service. NOW Token is a token created by ChangeNOW instant swap platform. NOW serves as an internal currency for the whole range of NOW products. On April 23rd 2019, 50% of the NOW Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and released on the Binance Mainnet. The 100 million tokens that will remain on the Ethereum blockchain will, of course, be swappable to the Binance chain tokens at 1:1 rate through NOW Swaps – however, our holders are free to keep them and use them as they are. Please, click here to access the 100 million ERC-20 tokens Blockexplorer. “

NOW Token Token Trading

NOW Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOW Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOW Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOW Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

