NULS Market Capitalization Hits $57.53 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 46.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a market cap of $57.53 million and approximately $67.41 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001300 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00053901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.16 or 0.00281747 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00109114 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00076741 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00086422 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00201526 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

