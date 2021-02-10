Nutrien (NTR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.

TSE:NTR opened at C$69.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$64.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.64. The stock has a market cap of C$39.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 415.93. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$34.80 and a 1-year high of C$70.43.

Get Nutrien alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 1,077.84%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. CSFB set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nutrien to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.71.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.