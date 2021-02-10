Nutrien (NTR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Nutrien to post earnings of C$0.23 per share for the quarter.
TSE:NTR opened at C$69.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$64.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$56.64. The stock has a market cap of C$39.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 415.93. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$34.80 and a 1-year high of C$70.43.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 1,077.84%.
Nutrien Company Profile
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.
