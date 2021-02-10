Nutrien (NTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nutrien stock opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 82.95%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. 140166 lowered shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

