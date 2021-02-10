Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.95

Shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.95 and traded as high as $15.99. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 38,286 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
