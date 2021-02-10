Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.95

Shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.95 and traded as high as $15.99. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $15.61, with a volume of 38,286 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAZ. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 43.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 36,059 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $181,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

