Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.61

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.61 and traded as high as $13.11. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 14,066 shares trading hands.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.
About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.
