Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.61

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.61 and traded as high as $13.11. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 14,066 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

