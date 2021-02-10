Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.19

Shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.19 and traded as high as $13.90. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 196,219 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

