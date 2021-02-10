Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.07

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.07 and traded as low as $9.94. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 78,909 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0255 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNY. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 186,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 76,324 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 19,864 shares during the period. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

