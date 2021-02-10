Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.07

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.07 and traded as low as $9.94. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund shares last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 78,909 shares.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0255 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NNY)
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.