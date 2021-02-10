Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.90

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.90 and traded as high as $14.48. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 39,292 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 16.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.