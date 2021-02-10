Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.54

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.54 and traded as high as $18.47. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio shares last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 43,100 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 40.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 12.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

