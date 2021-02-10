NV Gold Co. (NVX.V) (CVE:NVX) Shares Gap Up to $0.22

NV Gold Co. (NVX.V) (CVE:NVX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.26. NV Gold Co. (NVX.V) shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 230,280 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$19.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37.

About NV Gold Co. (NVX.V) (CVE:NVX)

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

