NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 83.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.56% of NVE worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVE by 81.8% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 22,255 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of NVE during the third quarter worth about $822,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NVE by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NVE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NVE by 30.1% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $66.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.61. The stock has a market cap of $322.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.18. NVE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

