nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) PT Lowered to $31.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 32.37% from the company’s previous close.

NVT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 4,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,922 shares in the company, valued at $768,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 764,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,811,000 after buying an additional 277,695 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 10,139 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 56,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

