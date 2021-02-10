NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,521 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 25,120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $67,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $279,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 53,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $20.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $590.71. 420,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,625,446. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $589.07. The company has a market capitalization of $365.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $530.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

