NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lessened by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,778 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $279,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 53,312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $580.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $359.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $530.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $516.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

