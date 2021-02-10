NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. NVR makes up about 0.8% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 1.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 4.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 2.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $4,683.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4,247.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,133.88. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,806.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $64.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,746 shares of company stock worth $11,990,416. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVR from $5,300.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zelman & Associates upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,620.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,944.50.

NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

