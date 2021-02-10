Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Trading Down 13.1%

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)’s stock price dropped 13.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 15,880,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 18,685,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67.

Get Nxt-ID alerts:

Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Nxt-ID had a negative return on equity of 11.43% and a negative net margin of 6.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nxt-ID stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) by 2,301.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,057 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Nxt-ID worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

About Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Nxt-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nxt-ID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.