Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.10. 359,661 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 179,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

The firm has a market cap of $239.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 138.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

