O-I Glass Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:OI)

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 1,304 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,572% compared to the average daily volume of 78 call options.

OI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UFS downgraded shares of O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of O-I Glass from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,094,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,422,000 after acquiring an additional 419,557 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in O-I Glass by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,242,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after acquiring an additional 267,841 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in O-I Glass by 62.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,058,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,796,000 after acquiring an additional 788,293 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in O-I Glass by 11.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,276,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,518,000 after acquiring an additional 130,009 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in O-I Glass by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 923,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 142,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OI stock opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.78. O-I Glass has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $14.20.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 88.28%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

