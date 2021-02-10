Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,690 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,466,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,315 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,945,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 264.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 372,922 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,508,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after acquiring an additional 185,209 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $1,353,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $2,670,964.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,521,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,139,002.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 191,414 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,606 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.90 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $91.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

