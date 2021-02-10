Oak Ridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,088 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.22, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $67.55.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

