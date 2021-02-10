Oak Ridge Investments LLC Has $6.10 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,860 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Five Below worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,553 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 120,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 28,924 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,710,000.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $191.83 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $197.45. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.94.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.04.

In other Five Below news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,546.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,961 shares of company stock valued at $13,844,509. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

