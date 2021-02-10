Oak Ridge Investments LLC Invests $5.72 Million in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 63,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of Emergent BioSolutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBS. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 46,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 17.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 30.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 607,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,793,000 after buying an additional 140,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter worth $2,025,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $2,016,946.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.43.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $119.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $137.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.13.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

