Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,093 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $9,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 251.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 133.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $46.89.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $40,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,119.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $29,854.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,668.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,888 shares of company stock worth $163,175. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

