Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 24,774 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,774 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $11,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $203.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.38 and a 200-day moving average of $158.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.63.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

