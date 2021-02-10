Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 27,070 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 27,070 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.26% of AtriCure worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AtriCure by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AtriCure by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in AtriCure by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in AtriCure by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 23,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $1,253,611.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,536,547.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $166,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,890.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,455 shares of company stock valued at $12,226,556 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.13.

ATRC opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $62.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.04 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

