Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 36,079 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,223 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 36,079 shares during the quarter. Five9 makes up about 1.8% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.18% of Five9 worth $20,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Five9 by 33.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,724,000 after purchasing an additional 302,664 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,541,000 after acquiring an additional 287,238 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at $40,108,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 229.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 268,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after acquiring an additional 187,152 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.11.

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,011,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,749,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.95, for a total transaction of $2,124,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,341,159.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,725,333. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

FIVN opened at $176.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -333.97 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $187.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.32.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

