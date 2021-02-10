Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 4,802 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 127,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,787,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 30,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO opened at $474.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $448.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $478.52.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $220,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.