Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 5,608 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,366 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,608 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth $30,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $393.41 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $398.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $375.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $143,752.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.33.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

