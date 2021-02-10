Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 7,196 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,196 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.14% of RBC Bearings worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,625,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,500,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,570,000 after purchasing an additional 94,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,843,000 after purchasing an additional 65,957 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 767,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 584,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $184.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $189.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.04.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 38,744 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $6,541,149.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total transaction of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,409 shares of company stock valued at $11,882,064. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

