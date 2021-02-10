Oak Ridge Investments LLC Trims Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 319,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 90,999 shares during the period. NeoGenomics makes up 1.5% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.29% of NeoGenomics worth $17,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. CIBC raised shares of NeoGenomics to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.35. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $58.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,909.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.54.

In other news, CEO Oort Douglas M. Van sold 118,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $4,935,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,038 shares in the company, valued at $99,080,619.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $749,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 754,561 shares of company stock worth $33,557,193. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.