Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $296.00

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 296 ($3.87) and last traded at GBX 295.95 ($3.87), with a volume of 95382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 295 ($3.85).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of £555.14 million and a P/E ratio of 8.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 286.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 260.78.

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider Fiona Beck acquired 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £30,472 ($39,811.86).

About Oakley Capital Investments (LON:OCI)

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

