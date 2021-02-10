Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Shares Up 9.3%

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) shares traded up 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.12. 489,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the average session volume of 175,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.66.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Oasis Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The firm has a market cap of $578.84 million, a P/E ratio of 244.61 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 367,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 315,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 48,818 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

