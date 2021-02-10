Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Trading Up 7.6%

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY)’s share price traded up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.27. 281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $189.81 million, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 34.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology primarily in Sweden. It focuses on manufacturing formulations based on cytostatics. The company offers Apealea/Paclical for the treatment of ovarian cancer that has completed phase III clinical trial, as well as in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and Docetaxel micellar, a patented formulation of cytostatic docetaxel in combination with XR-17 that has completed pre-clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer.

