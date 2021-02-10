OAX (OAX) Trading Up 16.2% Over Last 7 Days

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. Over the last week, OAX has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a market cap of $15.35 million and $1.63 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000452 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00060625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $512.22 or 0.01142196 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00055612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00028536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,477.82 or 0.05525250 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00020670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00045352 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00031900 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (OAX) is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

