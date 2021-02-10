Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Stock Price Down 9.2%

Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) traded down 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.16 and last traded at $5.35. 553,068 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 364,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter. Oblong had a negative return on equity of 78.87% and a negative net margin of 84.63%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oblong stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oblong Inc. (NYSE:OBLG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.52% of Oblong as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Oblong Company Profile (NYSE:OBLG)

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations.

